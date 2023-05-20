Kogi APC suspends entire excos in Igalamela/Odolu LGA for anti-party activities | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress in Kogi State has suspended the entire executive officers of all the wards in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of the state for alleged anti-party activities.

The suspended executive members were also accused of financial inducement to weaken the party in the state.

Their suspension and dissolution of the executive teams were contained in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the Kogi APC State Secretary, Joshua Onoja.

It reads, “The Kogi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress have received disturbing reports of gross violation of the constitution of the party by Ward and Local Government Executives of the party,who ordinarily should be the custodian of the sanctity of our party’s constitution.

“Allegations of anti-party activities and financial inducement to weaken the party have been established as some executives of the party are under very serious investigations.

“To this end, the entire executives of…