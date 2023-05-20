Lekki Seaport berths largest vessel since commencement of operations | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lekki Deep Seaport on Friday surpassed stakeholders expectations since the start of operations with the berthing of its largest vessel, a 300-meter Length Over All vessel.

The vessel christened CMA-CGM RABELAIS, with an impressive capacity of 6570 TEUs, started its journey from China.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the berthing of the record-making vessel, was contained in a statement issued on the official Twitter page of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

It said the vessel would be discharging and loading export cargoes.

“The journey of the vessel originated from Shanghai, China and called at the Lekki Port,” it said.

In response to the development, the NPA Managing Director, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, said: “it is a testament to Nigeria’s drive in delivering cargo with ease and utmost efficiency.”

