Police in Edo arrest 3 suspected cultists, recover pump action gun in Benin | The Guardian Nigeria News

Police in Edo have arrested three suspected cultists at upper Sakponba in Ikpoba-Okha Local government area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Edo Police Command Spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwabuzor, wjhich was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin.

They are Bright Amadin, 34, Brown Amadin, 29, and Stanley Omoregie, 27.

According to Nwabuzor, “On 11/05/2023, the Officer in-charge of Command Intelligence Rapid Response Squad received information that some cultists who are members of manphite secret cult confraternity had planned to converge in an undisclosed location in Benin to carry out attack on their perceived rival secret cult members and to forcefully initiate innocent citizens in order to mark their anniversary.

“Immediately, the operatives commenced technical intelligence in order to foil their plans, and on 12/05/2023 at about 0230hrs, the operatives arrested three of the cult members at Okabere community, Upper…