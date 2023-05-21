%Despite rumblings, Colombia volcano survivor skeptical of repeat disaster % % | The Guardian Nigeria News

Screams, dismembered bodies among the thousands dead, and his town buried in mud. Survivor William Suarez remembers the horror of Colombia’s Nevado del Ruiz volcanic eruption of 1985, but he dismisses authorities’ latest warnings of a repeat.

“I just don’t believe that” threat alert, the 73-year-old with a gray mustache scoffed recently when asked about the underlying risk of another eruption.

Like him, many of the 57,000 residents who live in the danger zone surrounding the Andes volcano refuse to evacuate despite the government’s request and an orange alert that has been in force since March.

That’s when the recorded seismic tremors inside the crater soared, from 50 per day to 12,000.

Still, Suarez stubbornly believes the more than 5,300-meter (17,400-foot) colossus that elders call “sleeping lion” — and which lies within the Pacific Ring of Fire that contains many of the world’s most active volcanoes — will not erupt again for “about 50 years” or…