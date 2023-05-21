A Decade Of Afro-Pop Dance In Nigeria — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Ayobami Okerinde 21 May 2023 |

4:30 pm The trend in Afro-Pop dance can be attributed to the success or perhaps the acceptability of ‘Makossa’ in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The frequency of the release of dance steps shouldn’t be something surprising for a nation of about 200 million people, coupled with a seemingly wide access to the Internet and the…

The trend in Afro-Pop dance can be attributed to the success or perhaps the acceptability of ‘Makossa’ in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The frequency of the release of dance steps shouldn’t be something surprising for a nation of about 200 million people, coupled with a seemingly wide access to the Internet and the recent worldwide acceptance of Nigerian artists.

One point that should not be…