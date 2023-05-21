% | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, has felicitated with a foremost medical practitioner and politician, Prof. Wale Sulaiman, on his appointment as the pioneer Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin by the Director, Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin, Mr Kunle Akogun.

Egbewole described the appointment of the renowned Neurosurgeon as apt and well deserved, saying it will facilitate the progress of the university and medical training in Nigeria.

The vice chancellor noted that the appointment is an instance of a marriage between the ivory tower and relevant professionals.

Egbewole added that he was particularly happy as Sulaiman would be working with products of the Unilorin such as the Registrar of the institution, Mr Kassim Babamale, and the Provost of the university’s College of Medicine, Prof….