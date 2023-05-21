‘What To Do To Achieve Hajj Mabrror’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Apart from having the power and ability to perform the hajj exercise, some prerequisites must be upheld while intending pilgrims conform with the dictates of Allah (SWT) for the holy exercise to be accepted (Hajj Mabroor).



To this end, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) recently organised a one-day national workshop to train the trainers on pilgrim education and orientation.



Speaking at the event, the chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Olakunle Hassan, said it is imperative to be equipped with hajj management skill to achieve a successful hajj exercise. According to him, “Even Saudi Arabia recognised the need to have a hajj institute where people are trained on the rudiments of hajj.”

He stated further that the hajj institute does not mean that people are taught only the rudiments of hajj, it is also a place where hajj management is taught extensively including IT, finance, logistics and others. Hassan noted that hajj has become a multi-billion industry and…