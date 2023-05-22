5,000 distressed residential, office properties flood real estate market | The Guardian Nigeria News

There seems to be disquiet in the real estate market, as some online property marketing platforms display over 5,000 distressed residential and office buildings, which they are seeking buyers for their owners.

The rise in distressed property listings in major cities such as Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt has raised concerns about the status of the real estate market and Central Bank of Nigeria’s raft of changes in financial policy on the sector, as the housing market had slowed down before the general elections.

The Guardian gathered the number of homeowners selling properties under distressed conditions has risen since interest rates began to increase, about five in every ten sales transactions. The exact figures are hard to predict accurately due to the lack of a central database for the property market, since most property owners opt for a more private way of selling off their assets.

Experts acknowledged that a distressed sale involves the sale of an underlying asset valued…