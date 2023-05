Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, has said that the Dangote Group has paid back about 70 percent of the loans it took to construct its mega 650,000 bpd refinery in Lagos.

The post Dangote pays back 70% of loan used in constructing refinery, says Emefiele appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper