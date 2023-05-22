IFPMA and Speak Up Africa launch 2nd edition of flagship award program supporting young health innovators across Africa 







IFPMA and Speak Up Africa launch the 2nd edition of the Africa Young Innovators for Health Award focused on supporting young health innovators across Africa advance their promising healthcare solutions in support of Universal Health Coverage. Four award winners will receive financial and in-kind support to bring their healthcare innovations to life. Dakar, Senegal and […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper