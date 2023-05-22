Security, economy, restructuring, Southeast peace top lists of demand from Tinubu — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Akinrinade: We shouldn’t expect him to address insecurity in a short time

• DAWN: No option than to remove subsidy

• Agbeyegbe: Restructuring will be his legacy to Nigeria

• Mbamara: He must address the Igbo question headlong to curb restiveness

Ahead of the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, next week Monday, Nigerians have expressed what they expect the incoming government to do to hit the ground running immediately after the handover.

Topmost in their expectations is the security challenges, which they hoped Tinubu will address without fear or sentiment, if he must get other sectors in the country fixed.

Ranking second in their list of demands from the incoming government is how to quickly fix what they described as the ‘comatose economy’ it is inheriting from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Third on the demand list is addressing the issue of restructuring and the governance system in the country, which many observers said would require the former…