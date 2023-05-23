10th Assembly; Coalition advices APC NWC against zoning principal offices | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Coalition of Progressives APC Stakeholders has advised the party`s National Working Committee (NWC) to discard the purported zoning and micro-zoning of principal officers of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

The National Coordinator of the coalition, Dr Alfred Gbaja, gave the advice at a news conference on Monday in Abuja, while speaking on the type of leadership the in-coming 10th National Assembly deserved.

Gbaja added that the offices should be left open for all Senators and House of Representatives members- elect to vote for the most credible members as one among equal.

He called on the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to see all APC Senators as his own who were elected to support his incoming administration.

He said Nigeria needed a leader who was ready to confront challenges and change same to the advantage of Nigerians.

Gbaja noted that ahead of the swearing in of the 10th National Assembly, there had been various agitations from different go-political zones.

This,…