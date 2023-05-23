Do not visit Florida, NAACP issues travel advisory to Black tourists | The Guardian Nigeria News

At the weekend, the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) issued a travel advisory for the state of Florida, United States, in response to Governor Ron DeSantis’s “aggressive attempts to erase Black history” and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programmes in schools.

“Under the leadership of DeSantis, Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon,” NAACP president and CEO, Derrick Johnson said.

“Therefore, we are advising African Americans and others that if you travel to Florida, beware that your life is not valued, that we have a political landscape that could cause harm as we prepare for the 2024 elections to right-size the political landscape in the state of Florida,” Johnson said.

The NAACP advisory comes on the heels of a similar Florida travel warning last week from the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), which has called…