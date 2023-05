Popular Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has commented on the recent Remas video “Charm” Don Jazzy posted a snippet of the video on his Twitter page with the caption, “This Rema’s Charm official video is giving me joy. The boy too sabi Abeg” This Rema’s Charm official video is giving me joy. The boy too […]

The post Don Jazzy Comments On Rema’s Latest Video “Charm” appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper