EFCC arraigns Ramallan Yaro, company for N140bn money laundering — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Monday, May 22, 2023, arraigned one Saadatu Ramallan Yaro before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on separate charges of money laundering to the tune of over N140billion.

In the first charge, a 25-count charge, the defendant is accused of failing in her duty as director of Tsami Babi Resources Limited, a Designated Non-financial Business, to make submissions of activities of the company that enabled financial transactions into the company’s account with a new generation bank to the tune of over N100billion to the Ministry of Commerce.

Arraigned alongside Tsami Babi Resources Limited, one of the counts against the defendants reads, “that you, Saadatu Ramallan Yaro, being a Director Of Tsami Babi Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution, between 5th July 2021 and 20th day of April 2022, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, failed to submit to the Ministry of…