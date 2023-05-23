I Was Once Homeless, Says Chef Hilda Baci | The Guardian Nigeria News

By James Agberebi 22 May 2023 |

5:49 pm Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey known as Hilda Baci who broke the Guinness World Record for longest cooking time by an individual has revealed that she was once homeless.

The Akwa Ibom State-born chef disclosed this known in a recent interview on TVC on Monday.

“A lot of people see this buzz now, and most of them think I dropped from the sky. They don’t know I was homeless at some point. There’s an entire phase and journey that got me here, and I’m not even done.

“This is still part of a journey. I’m still on a path,…