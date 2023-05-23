Lawan denies interest in 10th NASS Presidency — — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

8 May
Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has tasked the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament with security and accountability in governance. Lawan on Monday called on the ECOWAS Parliament to tackle all forms of insecurity arising from acts of terrorism, ethnic conflicts and trans-border crime within the sub-region. He said this in an address…
9 May
Inauguration of the 10th National Assembly would be confronted by two tough puzzles, including resolving the issue of religious balance via zoning and accommodating the interests of the North, which claims the political IOU of supporting the emergence of a Southern Presidency.
…
Source: Guardian Newspaper