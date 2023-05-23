



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Rivers State gubernatorial candidate, Tonye Patrick Cole, has refuted claims that he has withdrawn his petition against declared winner of the election Sim Fubara. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sim Fubara, who scored 302,614 votes, the winner of the […]

The post Rivers election: APC's Tonye Cole denies withdrawing petition against PDP appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper