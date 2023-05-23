WhatsApp to allow users edit sent messages | The Guardian Nigeria News

WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature that lets users edit messages that have already been sent.

With the new feature, users of the instant messaging service would be able to edit messages even 15 minutes after sending them, the Chief Executive Officer of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, disclosed this on Monday.

“For the moments when you make a mistake or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages on WhatsApp.

“We’re excited that you’ll now have more control over your chats, such as correcting misspellings or adding more context to a message.

“For this, within 15 minutes of sending the message, you have to tap and hold that message for a while and then select the option of ‘Edit’ from the menu.”

Before the new feature, users of the social media had to delete messages or provide corrections in a different message.

Meta said that the feature is already rolling out to users and will be available to everyone in a few weeks.

However, users of other…