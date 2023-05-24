Buhari commissions Kajola wagon assembly plant in Ogun | The Guardian Nigeria News

To produce 500 wagons yearly, create 5,000 jobs

President Muhammadu Buhari, in demonstration of his government’s commitment to ensure sustainability of ongoing railway modernisation project, has commissioned the Kajola Wagon Assembly Plant in Ogun State.

The plant, which is the first in West Africa, has a locomotive and rolling depot capacity to produce 500 wagons per year of open wagons, container flat wagons and box wagons.

According to Buhari, out of 368 various types of wagons needed and awarded to the contractor, about 220 wagons of the existing rolling stock procurement contract are to be produced at the plant, pending when it would be transformed to a full wagon manufacturing facility.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, said the establishment of the assembly plant, which was conceived and flagged off in November 8, 2019, by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by Messrs China Civil…