Nigeria absent as African leaders fault global debt financing models | The Guardian Nigeria News

•Egypt, AU, AfDB push for reforms, transparency in debt restructuring

African leaders, yesterday, faulted the global financing architecture that is plunging several African countries into debt trap amid biting socioeconomic realities.

The leaders, at the opening of the yearly general meeting of the African Development Bank (AfDB), in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, said the international financial institutions have not been fair to the plight of poor African countries, and urgently need a review of the architecture to get by.

However, Nigeria was conspicuously absent at the forum despite its public debt in the neighbourhood of N70 trillion and near 100 per cent debt-to-revenue ratio.

Except for the green-white-green flag hoisted at the corner of the International Conference, the Nigerian government was not represented at the discussion session that had three African presidents seated, several Vice Presidents and scores of delegates, representing various governments.

President of the…