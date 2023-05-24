Nigeria to get new technology that generate clean water from the atmosphere





An innovative technology that generates clean sustainable drinkable water from the atmosphere was Monday, launched in Abuja. The water-generating device is a plug and drinks device with the capacity to provide 6000 litres, 900 litres, 220 litres and 30 litres of clean and sustainable water daily extracted from the atmosphere

Source: Guardian Newspaper