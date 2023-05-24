Orban nominated for Gent’s Player of the Season award in Belgium — — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigerian forward Gift Orban is in the running for Gent’s Player of the Season award.

Gent unveiled Orban and four other players on their Twitter handle on Tuesday.

It has been a memorable debut campaign for Orban who only joined Gent in the January transfer window in 2023.

The 20-year-old has gone on to score 20 goals, made two assists in 20 appearances in all competitions for Gent.

Also, he helped Gent qualify for next season’s Europa Conference League after they topped in the four-team play-offs.

On Monday Orban placed fthird in the 2023 Ebony Shoe award, which was won by Belgian-born Rwandan midfielder Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye.

His Nigerian compatriot Victor Boniface of Union Saint-Gilloise was also nominated for the Ebony Shoe award.

Gent fans are expected to cast their votes until Sunday, May 28 for the Player of the Season.

The winner will be presented with the award on Sunday, June 3.