Africa Fintech Summit to Celebrate 10th Edition in Lusaka, Zambia 2-3 November 2023 | The Guardian Nigeria News

LUSAKA, Zambia, 24 May 2023, /African Media Agency/- The Africa Fintech Summit is pleased to announce that its 10th edition will be hosted in Lusaka, Zambia on November 2-3, 2023. The summit will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, regulators, and other stakeholders to explore, debate, and pave the future of the financial technology industry across the African continent and the globe.

This November’s summit comes after the 9th AFTS which took place in Washington DC this past April where the ‘Tech for Trade Alliance’ was launched by the US government’s Prosper Africa initiative along with several US-Africa partners focused on supporting cross-border trade and e-commerce innovation on the continent.

Since its inception in 2017, the Africa Fintech Summit has become the premier bi-annual summit of Africa’s fintech industry. The summit has been held in several cities across the continent, including Lagos, Addis Ababa, Cairo, and Cape Town, and has attracted thousands…