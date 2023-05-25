African Tech Leaders and Investors to Convene at Africa Tech Summit London￼ | The Guardian Nigeria News

LONDON, England, 24 May 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Africa Tech Summit London has announced 12 African tech ventures who will showcase investment opportunities to investors, corporates and industry experts at the London Stock Exchange on 23rd June.

The Africa Tech Summit Investment Showcase will feature innovative ventures from Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Egypt, and Zambia. The ventures are seeking to raise between $1mn to $15mn+ in funding across a range of sectors from investors and will feature;

Astravest (Nigeria) is an investment platform that gives people access to investments in commodities, fixed income, real estate, and the information they need to trade. They help users grow stable incomes with less volatility.