Appeal Court fines ex-presidential candidate N40m over suit to stop Tinubu’s inauguration | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has slapped a fine of N40milion on the presidential candidate of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Ambrose Owuru, for filing a suit against the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration.

The Abuja-based lawyer, Owuru, had filed a law suit with which he had sought to prevent the May 29 inauguration from taking place at the Eagles Square in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a judgment on Thursday, a three-member panel of the court was unanimous in holding that the appeal by Owuru and his party, the HDP amounted to an abuse of the court process.

In the lead judgment, Justice Jamil Tukur held that the appeal was an invitation for the court to review its earlier decision which it cannot do.

Justice Tukur further said that the issues in the appeal had earlier been determined by the court while sitting as an election petition court after the 2019 election with a judgment given on August 22, 2019.

He equally found that the Supreme…