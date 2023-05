In an anti-climax, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, failed to dissolve his cabinet as he rather directed his ministers to return to their offices and continue working despite presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting for the last time in his eight-year administration.

The post Buhari retains cabinet till May 29, seeks Senate approval for judgment debts appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper