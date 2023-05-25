Groundbreaking efforts of Simi Nwogugu acknowledged as finalist for Africa Education Medal





Simi Nwogugu, the CEO of JA Africa, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 finalists for the prestigious Africa Education Medal 2023. This esteemed accolade, founded by T4 Education and HP in collaboration with Microsoft, celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to transforming education across the African continent. The Africa Education Medal […]

