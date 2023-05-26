CISLAC seeks strengthening of mechanisms for reformed defence, — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has stressed the need to strengthen mechanisms for a reformed defence and security sector.

Making the call at a one-day workshop on “Reforming the Nigerian defence and security sector through strengthening mechanisms fundamental for effective oversight functions,” organised by CISLAC/Transparency International in Nigeria (TI-Nigeria) in collaboration with TI- Defence and Security Project (TI-DSP), CISLAC Executive Director, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), regretted that pervasive corruption was compounding existing security challenges.

He noted that the opaque and classified nature of the sector, justified by “national security reasons” hinders effective oversight, peace, security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Added to the threats, according to him, are persistent violent conflicts from traditional and non-traditional sources.

“Despite substantial public resources invested in the defence and security sector…