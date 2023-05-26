





RABAT, Morocco, 26 May 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Mitsumi Distribution, a leading technology provider specializing in distribution channels across Africa with offices in 24 countries around the Middle East and Africa, 3200+ partners, 24 vendors, and 6 service centers to cater better, proudly announces its participation in the highly anticipated GITEX Africa 2023. With over two […]

The post Mitsumi Distribution to Showcase Cutting-Edge Technology at GITEX Africa 2023 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper