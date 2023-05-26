US warns on ceasefire breaches in Sudan | The Guardian Nigeria News

The United States on Thursday warned Sudan’s warring parties after violations of a ceasefire negotiated by Washington with Saudi Arabia. The State Department acknowledged that a monitoring group, set up after talks in Jeddah that led the declaration of a one-week truce, had detected the use of artillery, drones and military aircraft as well as fighting both in the capital Khartoum and in Darfur.

“We have continued to see violations of the ceasefire,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters. “We retain our sanctions authority and if appropriate we will not hesitate to use that authority,” he said, repeating an earlier warning from Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Miller stopped short of formally declaring violations of the truce, saying that the monitoring group — which includes representatives of the United States, Saudi Arabia and the feuding generals — was probing incidents that took place Wednesday.

Since April 15, Sudan’s capital…