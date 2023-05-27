Group Launches Enterprise in Africa Story Telling — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Fehintola Adewale, Abuja 26 May 2023 |

10:07 pm In the spirit of celebration of 2023 Africa Day, a group known as Africa Thru My Eyes (ATME) has unveiled a social enterprise to tell the African story to the World.

*Pledges capacity building of 1,000 young Africans on story telling

The Founder and President of ATME, Dr. Naomi Osemedua, while presenting the documentary at the official presentation that took place Thursday in Abuja, explained that ATME aimed at uniting Africa through the power of her unique stories.

She said: “Sharing stories from different parts of Africa is sure to…