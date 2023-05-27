Housing MD scores Ganduje high on infrastructure | The Guardian Nigeria News

Malam Nuraddeen Zubair, the outgoing Managing Director, Kano State Housing Corporation, has lauded Gov. Umar Ganduje performance in the area of infrastructure development in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the corporation’s Director, Public Relations and Enlightenment, Muhammad Dahir-Idris on Saturday in Kano.

Dahir-Idris said that Zubair said this when he handed over the mantle of leadership of the corporation to Malam Dalhatu Yusif, the legal adviser and the corporation’s secretary.

He attributed his numerous achievements in office to the zeal and commitment of the Ganduje-led administration.

“The corporation supervised the construction of about 500 units of houses tagged teachers reserved area, in collaboration with Family Homes, Abuja.

“The corporation also upgraded shops along Zoo Road and Tarauni areas, through private-partnership developers, for revenue generation enhancement.

“The Ganduje-led administration also provided the…