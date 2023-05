Quadrant MSL, premiere strategic communications and PR firm, as well as partner members of the Africa Communications Week (ACW), on Thursday, May 25 2023, hosted communications professionals across Lagos to a conversations-and-cocktails event, to commemorate Africa Day and Africa Communications Week 2023.

The post Quadrant MSL, partners, host Africa Communications Week 2023 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper