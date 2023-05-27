Sudan army calls on ex-soldiers to re-enlist, sporadic fighting persists | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sudan’s army on Friday called for reservists and retired soldiers to re-enlist amid a deadly conflict with a rival paramilitary and asked the United Nations to change its envoy to the country.

The call to former soldiers to present themselves at their nearest military base looked aimed at strengthening the army in its battle with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary but may add fuel to the conflict days into a truce.

Sporadic fighting has continued all week, though the ceasefire monitors Saudi Arabia and the United States said earlier on Friday that compliance was improving, but the army moves may indicate it is gearing up for a long conflict.

An army spokesperson said enlistment would be voluntary. Sudan’s existing armed forces law says, however, that retired soldiers remain as reservists, eligible for compulsory re-enlistment.

That does not include those who only did Sudan’s mandatory two-year military service.

Army leader Abdel-Fatteh al-Burhan wrote to U.N….