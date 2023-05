Rev. Keoleh Saleh, the President of the Baptist Conference in Plateau, says that 50 members of the church, including a pastor, were killed in recent attacks in Mangu and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state. Saleh disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos, adding that over […]

The post 50 Baptist Church members killed in Plateau attacks appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper