AfDB President Adesina tasks Tinubu on inclusiveness, fairness, justice | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank, has urged President-elect Bola Tinubu to ensure inclusiveness, fairness, equity, and justice when he assumes office.

Adesina, who spoke at a Lecture in Abuja, said it was important for Tinubu to rise above party lines and forge a compelling force to move the nation forward.

According to the AfDB boss, the election of a new president elicits hope, and Nigerians will be looking forward to tackling insecurity, as well as ensuring peace and stability.

He equally said Nigerians would be looking forward to the president-elect drastically improving the economy and “sparking a new wave of prosperity” .

“Hope must be brought to the present as hope deferred makes the heart grow weary.

” The starting point must be macroeconomic and fiscal stability.

“Unless the economy is revived and fiscal challenges addressed boldly, resources to develop will not be there.

“No bird can fly if its wings are tied.”

According to…