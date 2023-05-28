Bayo Onanuga: Knowing the Tinubu brand very well made it easy to market  | The Guardian Nigeria News

• He Is A Courageous Politician, Fighter That Built Bridges Everywhere

How did it feel to be at the commanding height of the messaging of the Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign?

You know the campaign was in two phases: We had the campaign for the primary election and then the campaign for the presidential election.

Asiwaju asked me to lead the Media and Publicity Directorate because he wanted me to be there. We’ve come a long way since 1992 or so. So, I knew him and he also knows me very well. That is why he said there cannot be any better person than someone who has been with him for a long time.

I also happened to have been his Publicity Secretary when he ran for governor in 1998/99. So, it was a familiar role. And you know, you can only sell a brand if you know the brand very well. So I know him.

During the campaign, what we tried to do at the two phases was to sell him as a candidate who has a lot of things to offer. In my interaction with him, I have known him to be a…