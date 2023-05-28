





The Nigerian government has announced the nomination of three exceptional young men, Charles Okpaleke, Davido, and Kunle Afolayan, alongside 336 other individuals, for national recognition in the fields of drama and music. These young entrepreneurs have made remarkable contributions that have greatly benefited the nation, and their nominations seek to acknowledge their outstanding achievements. The federal government disclosed the list of esteemed recipients on May 28, 2023.

Charles of Play, Davido, Kunle Afolayan Nominated For Nigerian National Awards





Source: Guardian Newspaper