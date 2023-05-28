Dortmund face ‘brutal’ reality as title dream vanishes | The Guardian Nigeria News

After the most dramatic final Bundesliga matchday in recent memory, Bayern Munich are again title winners as Borussia Dortmund go empty handed once more.

Heading into the round two points ahead of Bayern, Dortmund needed to beat mid-table Mainz at home to break the decades-long Bavarian stranglehold on the title.

After 25 minutes, Dortmund were 2-0 down, having conceded goals either side of a missed Sebastien Haller penalty, just the Ivorian’s second miss in 28 attempts throughout his career.

The draw, coupled with Bayern’s last-minute 2-1 win at Cologne, meant Dortmund gave away their best chance in a decade of winning the title.

Dortmund again finished second to Bayern, this time on goal difference, the seventh time in the past 11 seasons the club has ended as runners up, with the title going to Munich in each of those seasons.

“The next few days will be brutal” said captain Mats Hummels, the only Dortmund player to have tasted title success with the side.

Defender Thomas…