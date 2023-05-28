Fashola tasks highway concessionaires on performance | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has urged the Highways Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) concessionaires to perform effectively to set the pace for the second phase of the project.

Fashola said this at the commercial close and contract execution ceremony of the Phase 1 of the Value-Added Concession (VAC) Road Corridors under the HDMI in Abuja.

“One of the things that excites me about this programme was the prospects, challenges and learning associated with it.

“The private sector tool must be embraced as it is done in almost every part of the economy.

“Between policy and result, there is a distance to track, and our democracy will be richer if we understand these things. Some people even fought the policy that it was favouring Dangote’s company.

“So, there is a lesson to learn here, hopefully, that your own performance at phase 1 will determine how the performance of those coming in phase 2 will behave,” Fashola said.

The…