FMC Jabi engages best brains to handle complex medical, surgical — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

*As hospital commissioned four-story ultra-modern administrative complex

The Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has said that numerous complex medical and surgical interventions such as the laser surgeries, open heart surgeries, spine and orthopaedic surgeries, complex neurosurgical interventions and diagnostic endoscopies are currently being carried out in the centre.

According to the hospital, laparoscopic surgeries, hi-tech ophthalmic services, composite laboratory and radiologic support, comprehensive medical, antenatal and pediatric services, and intensive care services among others are also available in the facility.

Medical Director of the Center, Prof. Saad Ahmed, who disclosed this at the commissioning of the ultra-modern administrative complex of the center yesterday in Abuja, observed that the medical center has recruited some best brains in this country who are providing service in this facility.

Ahmed noted that the vision of the center is…