UNDP Project: Experts task government on implementation of environmental laws | The Guardian Nigeria News

In furtherance of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) funded project tagged “Deploying the Power of IT-Engaged Youths in Effective Plastic Use and Waste Management”, an excursion was held for participants.

The participants visited the Gwoza dump site in Abuja, it is the final disposal site of all solid waste that comes from the city centre and its environs.

The visit according to the facilitators aimed at properly enlightening the participants on the disposal of waste in Abuja, and to task their minds on more innovative ways to deal with plastic waste management. One of the facilitators, who doubled as the site manager, Engineer Francis Agbarakwe, revealed that the site covered waste in the city centre and outside the city centre to discourage pockets of open dump.

He explained: “Abuja Environmental Protection Board covers waste collection in the city centre but at the final disposal site, we allow waste that comes from the environs outside the city centre to…