Abdulrazaq inaugurated as Kwara governor, lists priorities for second term | The Guardian Nigeria News

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > Kwara-Governor-AbdulRasaq-AbdulRahman-Second-term-Inauguration-1 Kwara-Governor-AbdulRasaq-AbdulRahman-Second-term-Inauguration-3 Kwara-Governor-AbdulRasaq-AbdulRahman-Second-term-Inauguration-2 Kwara-Governor-AbdulRasaq-AbdulRahman-Second-term-Inauguration-4

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Chairman and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was inaugurated for his second term on Monday, vowing to remain a responsible and responsive leader for the people of the state.

The modest yet colourful inauguration lasted just 45 minutes, kicking off at exactly 8:10 a.m. following the arrival of the Governor at 8a.m.

Both the Governor and Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi were accompanied by their spouses — First Lady Ambassador Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq and Mrs Abieyuwa Alabi — and by membes of their families and friends.

Chief…