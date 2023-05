Founder of DAAR Communications and African Independent Television (AIT) Raymond Dokpesi is dead. Dokpesi died on Monday, May 29 2023, his son Raymond Dokpesi jnr said in a statement. “High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him,” Dokpesi said. “High […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper