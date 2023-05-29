



Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to avoid paying attention to frivolities as he prepares for the work ahead. Akeredolu, in a statement on Monday, said attending to frivolities could distract Tinubu’s administration and added that all new leaders must reject all tendencies that hindered the previous administration. “The task […]

The post Akeredolu urges Tinubu to avoid giving attention to frivolities appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper