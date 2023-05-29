FG urged to invest more, harness full potentials of Fintech | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government has been urged to invest more in Financial technology space in the country so as to assist investors in bringing innovation and growth to the sector.

Director of Affairs, Cloudbank, Tolulope Iluyomade, gave the advice during the opening of the Abuja Liaison Office of the firm at the weekend.

Stressing the need for government to ensure that opportunities in FinTechs were properly harnessed, Iluyomade regretted that a large number of the citizens in Nigeria are not well informed about the potential of Fintech.

He said: “99 per cent of the investment in the FinTech space is from mostly US, China or Europe. In terms of diversity of investment from local funding, it’s still very poor in Nigeria, because people are not so well educated in what FinTech business is all about or what we’re doing. So they tend to be dicey a bit about what to do.

“What we are trying to do now is to probably create an interface so people can even understand what we…