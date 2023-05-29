I have paid my dues, it’s my turn to become Senate President – Izunaso | The Guardian Nigeria News

A leading candidate for the position of Senate President, Senator Osita Izunaso has cried out that it is his turn to become the President of the Senate.

Izunaso who spoke to journalists shortly after the Interdenominational service held at the Ecumenical Centre, Abuja declared that for justice, fairness and equity, the new President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress APC should consider service and sacrifice to the party in deciding who to support for the position of senate president.

Recall that while campaigning to delegates in Abeokuta, Ogun State in the build-up to All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential convention, Bola Tinubu, said the now popular Yoruba phrase ’emi lokan’, which means “It is my turn”,

Tinubu’s statement for saying it was his turn to become Nigeria’s President generated controversy, with condemnation coming from the opposition.

Resurrecting the now-popular slogan, the…