MNJTF kills three terrorists in Lake Chad region | The Guardian Nigeria News

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have neutralised three terrorists belonging to Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Lake Chad region, Borno State.

The terrorists were killed as troops conducted clearance operations on the shores of the lake.

A counter-insurgency expert, in the region, Zagazola Makama, disclosed, yesterday, in Maiduguri: “The terrorists were eliminated on Sunday, May 28, 2023 by troops of 86 Battalion, at the fringe of Malam Fatori, in Abadam Local Council.

According to him, the troops also recovered two AK-47 rifles from the fleeing terrorists.

A military source in Maiduguri said a soldier sustained an injury during the fierce encounter, adding: “Our wounded personnel has been evacuated and flown to a military hospital in Maiduguri for medical attention.”