





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted a consignment of 32 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on its way to a bandit camp in Niger State. This was made known in a statement by the spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday. Babafemi said the suspect, Musa Muhammadu, was apprehended with explosives on Monday, […]

The post NDLEA intercepts explosives going to bandits in Niger State appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper